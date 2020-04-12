How Russian Trolls Weaponize Virus Lies to Undercut Ukraine

The latest lies from suspected Russian government trolls involve the creation of the coronavirus, according to an investigation by The Daily Beast. It’s just the latest in a long string of attempts to destabilize Russia’s traditional foes.

Ukraine has been a particularly bright target for the trolls from Russia’s Secondary Infektion propaganda campaign, who have been spreading mistruths about COVID-19 infections in Ukraine, and trying to paint the government in Kyiv as a threat to Europe with forged documents and fake screenshots. So who are they lying about and how are they spreading their fakes?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.