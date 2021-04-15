How Scandal-Plagued Matt Gaetz Became ‘Excommunicado’ at Fox News

At the end of March, MAGA congressman Matt Gaetz appeared on Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News show in an attempt to exonerate himself from the allegation of a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. It was an appearance on a network that had for years been very friendly to Gaetz and has in many ways served as an open forum for him to attack the left and to hail then-President Donald Trump as a hero.

But almost immediately following the interview, the conservative cable-news giant seemingly began putting the screws to its pal, the scandal-plagued Florida Republican. Not only has the network seemed to keep reporting on or sympathetic coverage of Gaetz to a minimum, but it also put him on an informal blacklist of sorts—at least for the time being.

“It’s highly unlikely you’ll see him on again anytime soon,” one Fox News insider emphasized to The Daily Beast when asked about Gaetz personally returning to any of their TV programming.