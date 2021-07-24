How St. Louis Won the 1904 Olympics—by Stealing Them From Chicago

As the Tokyo 2020 (or 2021) Summer Games finally get underway, it often seems like they have faced challenges unlike any other Olympics before. After the COVID pandemic steamrolled onto the global scene, Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed to delay a year. As the July 2021 opening ceremonies drew near, new scandals arose: Japan announced there would be no spectators, Olympic athletes began to test positive for COVID, and the organizers were faced with one gaffe or scandal after another.

While this is the first time the Olympics have been held in the midst of a global pandemic, the Games are no stranger to controversy. Since the modern Olympics were first revived in 1896, there has been one dust-up after another of a political, financial, or athletic nature.

The honor of ushering in this long history of scandal goes to the first Games ever held in the U.S.: the 1904 Summer Olympics in St. Louis. The Gateway to the West set the tenor for controversy from the start. See, St. Louis wasn’t actually awarded hosting duties for that year’s Games—they stole it. The resulting Olympics had fewer athletes, stretched over an impossibly long period of time, and were largely a hot mess. In the end, they earned an award of their own: the worst—and possibly craziest—in Olympic history.