How Stalin’s Funeral Exposed the Crazed Cult of Soviet Communism

Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin may have imagined the Soviet ruler’s demise in satiric terms, but its ridiculousness has nothing on the breathtaking absurdity and horror of State Funeral. The final piece of a loose trilogy that also includes The Trial (2018) and The Event (2018), Sergei Loznitsa’s stellar documentary (out now) is another found-footage feature culled from preexisting material—in this case, 40 hours of restored black-and-white and color footage, shot by over 200 cameramen, of the monumental pomp and circumstance surrounding Stalin’s funeral in March of 1953. Capturing throngs of mourning citizens and Communist Party apparatchiks as they stoically and/or tearily pay tribute to their beloved tyrant, it’s an entrancing portrait of extravagant devotion and delusion. Through its fixed gaze on repetitive sights and sounds of Soviet fanaticism, it repurposes what was intended to be a propagandistic hero-worship work into a damning critique of a cruel and disastrous cult of personality.

There’s no prefacing context for State Funeral, which begins with Stalin’s coffin being delivered to the Hall of Columns, where it’s displayed amidst a lush array of plants, bouquets, and wreaths. Just as Stalin’s corpse has been prepared for this public viewing, so too has this scene been meticulously staged, with his body expertly framed by the surrounding flowers and radiantly illuminated by spotlights. Far from detached, this imagery—like the rest employed by Loznitsa—has been crafted with deliberate political purpose: to memorialize, to venerate, and to inspire. So too have the ensuing clips of citizens taking to the streets, in Moscow’s Red Square as well as in Soviet Socialist Republics like Lithuania, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, to stand quietly as they listen to radio broadcasts of the news of Stalin’s death, and of encouraging words about the future of the Soviet Union. There’s a spartan, natural beauty to these vistas, which often have a chiaroscuro dynamism that recalls the finest gems of the Italian neorealist period—and, also, Leni Riefenstahl’s similar glorification project, Triumph of the Will.

Though he’s edited his archival treasure trove down to 135 minutes, Loznitsa nonetheless luxuriates in the uniformity of this action. State Funeral is a compendium of shots of men and women congregating en masse in large outdoor spaces to bow their heads, or shuffling forward in enormous processions through snowy fields, courtyards and corridors to view Stalin lying in state. The primary voices heard are those carried on the airwaves, which lament the loss of their leader while praising his legacy and guaranteeing the perpetual success of his Communist vision. “Death has come—and we are all alone,” they moan. “Stalin is dead, long live Stalin!” they proclaim. “The Central Committee, invincible and glorious, will overcome and will defy his death!” they promise. “We knew he was the best on our planet, victorious in every battle, every war. To think of other people was his tenet, his heart was selfless to the core,” they cheer, dubbing him “the greatest torchbearer for the cause of world peace.”