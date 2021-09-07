How the 9/11 Museum Recapitulates the Trauma of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 has brought a wave of mostly unwelcome attention to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, much of it related to The Outsider, a new documentary by two filmmakers who received extensive behind-the-scenes access to the planning and construction of the museum between 2008 and its opening in 2014. The film focuses on the tension between Michael Shulan—the museum’s original creative director and its titular outsider and protagonist who wants the museum to ask questions—and Alice Greenwald, its chief executive who wants it to provide answers. Greenwald ultimately wins that fight.

One of the other people featured in the documentary is the lead exhibition designer, Tom Hennes, the founder and principal of the exhibition firm Thinc Design, who twice left the project and is clearly pained in the film by how things are going but also not interested in personalizing his issues with the museum.

So I called him and we had a series of conversations, edited here for clarity and length, about history, trauma, his hopes for and frustrations with the museum and why he’s talking more openly about those frustrations now.