How the Pandemic Has Strengthened Stephen Miller’s Hand

On Jan. 13, 2017, Barack Obama's homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco led a disaster exercise for the Trump transition team. She went over deadly crises and how to respond to them: a hurricane, a cyberattack and a pandemic.

Trump’s top speechwriter and senior adviser Stephen Miller sat beside his predecessor on immigration policy, Cecilia Muñoz. He fiddled with his phone. He seemed distracted. During a break, Muñoz asked if he had questions. Miller said yes. He was curious if she had advice for avoiding interference from the National Security Council. "How do you make sure you're the person running the show?" she recalled him asking.

Muñoz, taken aback by the question from the 31-year-old public relations flack, explained that collaboration with the NSC and others was crucial because different officials possess unique expertise that could be critical for saving American lives. In response, she said, he chuckled.