How The Daily Beast Made a Shit Year Look Really Good

WARHOL'S FACTORY 2.0

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

In a hellish year dominated by a worldwide pandemic and an election circus, The Daily Beast art team spun flaming garbage into illustration gold.

Sarah Rogers

Director of Photography

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Senior Photo Editor

Lyne Lucien

Senior Photo Editor

Kelly Caminero

Senior Photo Editor

For most of 2020, time has warped into a slow-motion distortion of reality.

The pandemic has made days and weeks indistinguishable: a year full of nonstop horrifying coronavirus data, new tweetstorms from our nightmare-in-chief, more infuriating racial injustice.

Through it all, The Daily Beast art team has combed through hundreds of stories to make innovative illustrations to visually tell these narratives. You may think there’s only a handful of ways to creatively utilize a microscopic cell of coronavirus, but you’d be wrong.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Beast art of 2020—and their corresponding reporting.

‘Pose’ Star Billy Porter Earned His Spot in Hollywood. Now He Wants to Be a ‘Beacon of Hope’

‘I Can’t Breathe’ Is the New American Anthem. Here’s How We Change That.

Why Are So Many Grateful Dead Fans Being Murdered?

Trump’s GOP Goes From Live Free or Die to Live Free and Die

How Mary Astor’s Purple Diary Sparked an Infamous Hollywood Sex Scandal

Inside Disney’s Ugly COVID Reopening Battle in California

The Only Curve That’s Flattening Is Trump’s Learning Curve

Breonna Taylor’s Family Gets a Settlement—but Not Justice

Dems Deliver Apocalyptic Message: Vote or Die

How to Vote in a Dystopia

Captain Trump Steers America Toward Iceberg of Insanity

Trump Brags: Coronavirus Response Could ‘Help, Not Hurt’ Me in November

Team Trump Frantically Plots New Ways to Make Him Feel Good About Himself

Casino Royale: Feds Say Chinese Drug Barons Laundered U.S. Coke Cash in Guatemalan Casinos

‘I Don’t Care If You Get Me Sick.’ People Are Still Dating—or at Least Sexting—During Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Pardons Crooks to Feel Like a King

Coronavirus Has Killed the Power of Touch. How Do We Reconnect?

The Country Could Use a First Lady. But Melania Trump Has Gone AWOL.

What Happens When All the Doctors Get Sick?

Trump Can’t Handle the Truth, and We Just Proved It

FBI Sits on Report Detailing White-Supremacist Terror Threat

Are the Manhattan & the Martini the Same Cocktail?