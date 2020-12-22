For most of 2020, time has warped into a slow-motion distortion of reality.

The pandemic has made days and weeks indistinguishable: a year full of nonstop horrifying coronavirus data, new tweetstorms from our nightmare-in-chief, more infuriating racial injustice.

Through it all, The Daily Beast art team has combed through hundreds of stories to make innovative illustrations to visually tell these narratives. You may think there’s only a handful of ways to creatively utilize a microscopic cell of coronavirus, but you’d be wrong.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Beast art of 2020—and their corresponding reporting.