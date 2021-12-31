How the Margarita Became a Cocktail Sensation

Everyone has heard at least one story about how the Margarita came to be—at last count, there were seven credible origin stories.

On this special episode of Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum explore the possible stories behind the Margarita’s invention, as well as a groundbreaking advertising campaign by José Cuervo that made the drink a household name. This discussion is inspired by entries in Wondrich and Rothbaum’s brand-new book, The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, which features more than 1,100 entries from 150 expert contributors.

So fix yourself a Margarita and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Edited by Alex Skjong