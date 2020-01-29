How the Power and Privilege of Prince Andrew, President Trump, and Anne Sacoolas Have Beaten Justice—So Far

It says much about these through-the-looking-glass times that there is a “debate” about whether there should be witnesses at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Of course there should: this is a trial. Witnesses tend to feature in trials.

On the same basis, Trump should be involved too, at the very least providing evidence and answering questions (as Bill Clinton did in grand jury testimony in 1998). None of this should be up for debate, or controversial, or dependent on any party representatives’ votes.

The impeachment trial is maddening for any number of reasons, but mostly because it is very visibly not being conducted in the manner of any trial we would recognize. It is simply another piece of political theater, a familiar circus of D.C. grandstanding and grizzling.