Satisfaction: How the Rolling Stones Made Tequila a Hit

Mick Jagger wanted a Margarita.

It was June 5, 1972, just two dates deep into the Rolling Stones’ American tour in support of its new album, Exile on Main Street, and the band was set to kick off a week of shows from San Francisco to San Diego.

The Stones last trip to California—the finale of their 1969 tour—had concluded with the free concert at Altamont Speedway. That night, pandemonium had overtaken the crowd, and Hell’s Angels hired as security guards ripped through the riot, beating concertgoers with pool cues and stabbing one man to death after he pulled a pistol. The band and its entourage had been rushed onto a waiting helicopter. “It was like it wasn’t reality,” bassist Bill Wyman later told tour photographer Ethan Russell for his book, Let It Bleed. “You were in a dream, a bad dream.” The whole band remembered it that way and were none too keen on the idea of returning to the state.