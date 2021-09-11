How the Texas Abortion Law Could Sink a Republican in Virginia

Republicans may be celebrating Texas’ draconian new abortion law, but not Glenn Youngkin, the wealthy newcomer to politics trying to win over Virginia’s suburban women as he runs for governor.

Youngkin has been trying to change the subject since he was caught early in the campaign saying he had to moderate his views to win votes in the northern Virginia suburbs but “can start going on offense” to curb abortion rights after he won.

Now, Texas’ law has brought the race back to abortion and McAuliffe is hammering Youngkin on the issue, calling him an extremist who would bring the Texas law to Virginia. Youngkin is tossing the label back, calling McAuliffe “extremist” while falsely claiming he would allow taxpayer-funded abortions until the moment of birth.