How the U.S. and Iran Got Locked in a Toxic Dance of Death

On Saturday, Houthi rebels launched their most audacious attack to date in their war against Saudi Arabia, badly damaging two oil plants that process most of the country’s crude output. The attacks were carried out by drones with a range of almost 1,000 miles, and immediately escalated tensions between the United States and Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind “an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.” The Iranians have long supported the Houthis in their ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia, a close American ally, and American intelligence officials strongly suspect that Iranian technicians trained the Houthis to deploy missile-launching drones.

The Houthi attack on the Saudi refineries is perhaps best seen as the most recent development in what historian David Crist calls the 40-year “twilight war” between Iran and the United States. Most experts see President Donald Trump’s May 2018 withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal of 2015 as the beginning of the most recent chapter of the conflict.