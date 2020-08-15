How the U.S. Government Enforced Prohibition by Poisoning Americans

On Dec. 28, 1926, New York City was facing a crisis. Charles Norris, the city’s first-ever medical examiner, had no choice but to speak out. In a matter of days, 23 people in the city had died and 89 had been hospitalized after drinking bootlegged liquor that had contained dangerous levels of chemicals.

While some public health officials today may be fighting the government’s inaction in enforcing coronavirus restrictions, in the Prohibition era the problem was the reverse. Calvin Coolidge’s government had just imposed new measures to force revelers to abide by Prohibition. These measures were killing American citizens.

“The government knows it is not stopping drinking by putting poison in alcohol. It knows what bootleggers are doing with it and yet it continues its poisoning processes, heedless of the fact that people determined to drink are daily absorbing that poison,” Norris said in a statement as New Yorkers who had fallen ill from illegal alcohol continued to die.