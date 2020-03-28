Staying Inside Means Reading More. Get the Most Out of Your Reading Experience With These Items

There’s truly nothing like cracking open a brand new book and diving in, but sometimes you need something a bit more. The world is scary right now, so we’re looking for more and more ways to escape and hunker down while stuck inside. One of those ways is reading. But ordering new books can take time, especially since you can’t go and support local bookstores. Now’s a great time to update your current reading experience, whether that’s a real book or digital.

Kindle Paperwhite It’s sort of a no-brainer to recommend a Kindle in these times, but I cannot stress it enough. Coming from someone who has not one, not two, but three full bookshelves of books, I still enjoy a good Kindle read. The experience is definitely not like reading an actual book, but you get access to so many more without having to leave your house or wait for delivery. It’s a good in-between for these times. And, don’t forget about Kindle Unlimited. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Audible Membership If you need something to keep you occupied while you’re working, cooking, cleaning, or trying out a new skill, an audiobook is the perfect thing. Audible gives you access to thousands of books, from best-sellers to newly-shelved. You can even sign up for a 30-day free trial to see if you like it before committing to a subscription. Buy on Amazon $ 15

Book of the Month Well, if you really must get books, try a subscription box like Book of the Month. BotM chooses five featured books, you choose which ones you want, and they’re delivered to you in a bright blue box each month. At only $10/month, you’ll get access to hundreds of books without much effort. Buy on Book of the Month $ 15

Umbra Aquala Bamboo and Chrome Extendable Bathtub Tray Caddy If you can’t put down your favorite read, get yourself a bath caddy. This one not only offers a rest to prop your book up, but a place to rest a glass of wine, a rest for a towel to dry your hands, and even a slot to hold your phone. You may never leave your bathtub again. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

The Original Mighty Bright Clip On Rechargeable Book Light Speaking of physical books, may we suggest a reading light? You’re probably spending a lot more time with your significant other these days and having a book light, you can at least let them sleep when they want without disturbing them as you read. Compromises, people! Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

Planet Bookmark Cross Stitch Kit As a dog-earer, having a bookmark isn’t something I normally think about but look how cool this one is! Not only do you get a cool bookmark, it’s also a craft that can help you pass the time. Win-win. Buy on Etsy $ 12

