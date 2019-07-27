The Best Creams, Oils, and Sprays to Help Air Dry Your Hair in the Summer Heat

There are always those people that can shower and air dry their hair and it looks perfect. And then there’s the rest of us. Without the help of a styling tool, things can get a little crazy, but with the heat that’s happening in mid-July, the last thing you’re thinking about is turning on a scalding hot apparatus and wielding it close to your already-sweaty face. So, I thought it best to round up the best things to put in your hair while it’s wet that allow it to dry in a way that you’ll actually like, no hot tools required.

Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Air Dry Crème, $10 at Target: My hair texture does what it pleases. Most of the time it’s pin straight, but if I don’t brush it, it’ll sometimes be a little wavy. To encourage that, I use this super lightweight cream. After towel drying and letting it air dry for a bit, just put this all over your hair, scrunch a little bit, and let nature do its thing.

DevaCurl SuperCream, $15 on Amazon: If you have fully-curly hair, DevaCurl is your best friend. The SuperCream was designed to give you definition and control of your curl and it’s great for damp hair. Depending on how you want to style your curls, you can add it in sections or near the root for a more tousled look.

IGK No More Blow High Speed Air Dry Spray, $29 at Sephora: The worst part of waiting for your hair to air dry is just that: waiting. This spray miraculously dries your hair up to 45% faster than without it. Plus, it helps protect from fizzing, which is one of my biggest gripes when air drying my hair, especially in the summer when the air could be cut with a knife.

Ouai Air Dry Foam, $28 at Sephora: This foaming mousse could give even the straightest of hair a little hint of texture, but it truly excels with curly or wavy hair. And this isn’t your 2003 ramen noodle hair mousse. It won’t get crunchy, thanks to kale extract, and it’ll encourage waves even without the typical braid or chignon to help.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, $25 at Sephora: You can take an entire step out of your morning routine by using this cream. It helps give your hair body and style when air dried but you apply it directly in the shower. After shampooing and conditioning, add this to your hair, lightly rinse it off, and then go about your after-shower routine like normal.

