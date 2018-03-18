How To Be An Ethical Hacker to Fight Against Cybercrime

We’re living in challenging times when it comes to cybersecurity: Last year, more than $2 billion

was extracted from accounts via ransomware, according to a study by the anti-virus software firm Bitdefender. The infamous Equifax data breach in July compromised the information of more than 145 million people—including Social Security numbers—and this year, business email scams are already costing companies a hefty sum, as projections for 2018 suggest that global losses will exceed $9 billion. It's digital disasters like these that are driving the increased demand for ethical hackers—and with the Ethical Hacking A to Z course bundle, you can join their ranks and work to combat cybercrime.

The training in this 8-course program gets you up to speed with the essentials of recognizing cyberattacks and preventing them before they can cause damage. You'll get familiar with common threats like SQL injections, phishing, cross-site scripting, and email hacking, and learn how to counter them using Kali Linux, an essential tool for any ethical hacker. You’ll also learn how to translate your newfound skills to mobile, by discovering how to tackle threats on mobile devices, and dive into penetration testing, where you’ll learn how to probe a network for vulnerabilities and patch them up before they're exploited.

Go ahead, be an internet superhero: right now you can pick up the Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle on sale for $39—more than 90% off its usual retail price.

