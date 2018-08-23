How to Build a Website with Zero Technical Know-How

No matter which way you slice it, building your own website can get expensive. You have to pay developers and designers a huge sum to build custom sites and then expensive hourly rates to fix bugs. For most individual site building services, their monthly fees add up fast. Obior provides everything you need to create and host a website, even if you're completely code-illiterate, but it'll only cost you $39.99 for a lifetime subscription.

With Obior, you can create your own website in minutes with gorgeous templates. With help from their step-by-step guide, you can customize your site’s fonts, colors, and images, and automatically tailor it for SEO. A lifetime subscription nets you top-quality hosting, vault-grade security, and support, as well as unlimited bandwidth and storage.

A lifetime subscription to Obior Unlimited Website Building and Hosting would normally cost you $899, but you can sign up today for only $39.99, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

