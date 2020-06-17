How to Camp and Hike Safely This Summer

Since camping and hiking are all about getting away from people, it only figures that they are also a great way to social distance. And while plenty of people are likely to have the same idea, if you’re lucky enough to find a less traveled trail or a socially distanced campsite, it’s important to come prepared. Normally, you’re out there worrying about bears and wildlife among other things (and you still should be prepared for those), but this summer, it’s important to maintain social distancing and best practices to stay safe, too. To help you do so, we’ve rounded up some picks so you can keep your distance, even while you’re outdoors.

FOR PITCHING A TENT

Kelty Wireless 6 Tent You might have a tent. I already do. But this summer, I’m investing in a big tent. While six people won’t be sleeping in this tent this summer, it’ll be good for creating a big space to create your own area to hang out in. It’ll also pay off. Once we can camp with a bunch of people, there’s nothing like piling into one tent. Buy on Backcountry $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CARRYING YOUR STUFF

Osprey Daylite 20L If you’re one of those people who hikes without a backpack, this is the summer to start wearing one. This backpack is lightweight, will hold all of your stuff, and is compatible with a hydration reservoir because staying hydrated is essential. Buy on Backcountry $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CREATING A PERIMETER

50 ft Paracord Paracord is essential no matter what, but this summer, it’s an absolute must. You can use this to create a ring around your campsite. It’s bright orange, so you can’t miss it, and that way, other campers will know to keep their distance. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STAYING SAFE

Surviveware First Aid Another essential for camping or hiking, this should be able to help with any minor injury that happens while you’re outdoors. Pro tip, this one also has skin cleaning wipes, which might come in handy. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR KEEPING YOUR DISTANCE

Black Diamond Distance Z Trekking Poles When you’re not at the campsite, exercise social distancing with trekking poles. You should have a pair already, these are lightweight and great for tackling hills. But you can also use them as a measuring stick. Each one is about three feet long, so two lengths away is the right distance you should stay from people. Buy on Backcountry $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SEEING IN THE DARK

Black Diamond Revolt I can’t recommend this headlamp enough. One of the biggest things about getting outdoors this summer will be minimizing the things you share and touch, so this is a great way to have your own personal light. You won’t notice it on your head and it won’t turn on accidentally in your pack either, thanks to the nifty lock feature. Buy on Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STAYING PREPARED

Purple Breathable Face Mask You need a face mask for when you stop at gas stations, the ranger station, or just in case you run into someone. This face mask is the one I’ve been wearing and I love it. It’s breathable, so I don’t overheat in it, which is very important, especially outdoors. Buy on Purple $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

