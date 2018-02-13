How to Cop Figure-Skater Style of ‘I, Tonya’ For The Winter Games

No matter who you’re rooting for in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, December’s release of the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya is irresistible fodder for figure-skating nostalgia. If you’re truly dedicated to following the 23rd Winter Games, you’ll want competitively comfy, couch-ready athleisurewear that’ll get you through two weeks of binge-watching. Prove your superfandom with high-performance picks inspired by Olympic costumes past and present.

Like It’s 1994

I, Tonya may have historically accurate references to loud costumes, but the film’s costume designer Jennifer Johnson was careful to design costumes more true-to-life than comeback ’90s trends, according to Vogue. While you won’t see crop tops in the film, you can still throw it back to ’94 with the DLC Warrior Wide Leg women’s track pant, an elegant (yes, elegant), tearaway-reminiscent style that zips instead of snaps at the ankle. Men can go for some pre-warmup dadwear like a classic tracksuit or this Adidas Men’s Originals Track Jacket.

Team ’90s

Go authentic or go home. Pay tribute to Team Tonya’s turquoise bodysuit — like the one she wore when she became the first American woman to land the triple axel in competition — with jewel-toned spandex like these Nike Sportswear Floral printed leggings. Nod to Team Nancy with illusion necklines and sheer mesh sleeves with this casually elevated Nike top, similar to the details famously inspired by Kerrigan’s Olympic costumes. The still-popular “illusion” trend that Kerrigan’s 1994 costume set off is the work of Vera Wang, who designed the skater’s costumes in the 1992 and 1994 Olympics, and made headlines in contrast to Harding’s homemade costumes.

Fit to Perform

Whether you define high-performance as winning the couch-lounging game or actually working out, even designer costumes don’t guarantee you gold. Though U.S. men’s figure skater Nathan Chen was off to a rocky start in the men’s single short program in this year’s competition, his costumes are first-rate. Also designed by Wang, Chen’s looks were sleek and figure-fitting in black, one featuring white athletic stripes down the chest and each arm. Channel your inner Chen with this fitted UniPro Embossed Compression Men’s Crew and moisture-wicking, warm The North Face Men’s Brave The Cold Tights in black.

