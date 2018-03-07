How to Crush Your IT Certifications

Sure, strong work ethic and solid skills can go a long way in the workplace. If you’re employed in the IT arena though, sometimes those things alone aren’t enough—and that’s where CompTIA certifications come in. While these certs can help propel your career forward, they aren’t easy to obtain—plus, training can be difficult and costly. Luckily, the Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle is an affordable package that will help you ace those tests. And right now, it's on sale for only $59.

Across 14 courses and more than 140 hours of training, you’ll dig deep into a slew of IT disciplines, from cybersecurity essentials to cloud computing. Each course is geared towards helping you pass CompTIA certification exams, including:

CompTIA A+ 220-901 ($299 value): This course is designed to help you gain proficiency in the most common hardware and software technologies. It covers the fundamentals of computer technology, installation, troubleshooting, and more.

CompTIA A+ 220-902 ($299 value): Once you've covered the basics, you'll dive deeper into more complex topics like installing and configuring PC operating systems, resolving conventional hardware and software issues.

CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001 ($299 value): Across seven hours of instruction, this course will provide you with a deeper understanding of cloud computing.

CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 ($299 Value): Having a Security+ certification confirms that you're knowledgeable in communication security, infrastructure security, and other general security concepts. This course will ensure that you develop competence in these areas.

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 ($399 Value): An updated version of the SY0-401, the SY0-501 course touches on newer technologies such as cart technology and payment systems, and mobile device security.

CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U51 ($399 value): If you're new to the IT world, this course will give you an essential IT background and get you acquainted with software operating systems, common file types, software management best practices, and more.

CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001 ($399 Value): Mobile device management is an entirely different arena, and this course will school you on mobile device security protocols, wireless risks, and other mobile security topics.

Saving a ton on a program that will help you earn more money and improve your skills, at a fraction of the typical cost? You don’t have to be an IT expert to know that’s a smart move. Get the training bundle here.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard for more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.