How To Do Pride the Los Angeles Way

This golden city gets a bad rap for being crunchy and superficial, but the queer scene is a lax, diverse, arts-driven, and ambitious crowd. With a bustling creative scene, some of the best and brightest in drag and nightlife, a diverse trans and non-binary community, and an endless supply of queer-friendly bars, restaurants, and hotspots, you won’t want to leave this homo-safe haven. We’ve curated the best of local queer to-dos so you can make the most out of your Pride season.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown

899 Francisco St. | Los Angeles, CA | 90017

(213) 232-8800

Placed in what is truly the center of ballrooms, galas, and after-parties for Pride season, Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown is the way to go. The decor is a modern take on pre-Hollywood glamor and Golden Age cinema, and their bathrooms make you feel like you’re at a spa. Discounted rates are available for all Pride-goers, and their June 9th Pride Pool Party is expecting a crowd of 700, so don’t miss out.

EAT

Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave | West Hollywood, CA | 90069

(323) 978-2170

Queer executive chef Chandra Gilbert really knocked it out of the park with this refreshing palette of organic Mexican food (and it’s all somehow vegan?) with adorable interiors and a buzzy atmosphere. Any of their bowls are to die for, but don’t miss out on the hot tamale.

SEE

Zoe Leonard at the MOCA

250 S Grand Ave | Los Angeles, CA | 90012

(213) 621-2766

Amongst one of the most critically acclaimed queer artists of this generation, Zoe Leonard’s work spans photography, sculpture, poetry, and installations that comment on gender, sexuality, and feminism. Let her politics activate and empower you in an intellectual way — Pride, after all, started out as a protest.

GO

Apolis

826 East 3rd St. | Los Angeles, CA | 90013

(855) 894-1559

Grab a cuppa next door at Blacktop Coffee and go browsing at the Apolis gallery, a minimal and very Instagrammy retail branded space with art, speaking events, films, and some great clothing finds as well.

DO

Precinct

357 S Broadway | Los Angeles, CA | 90013

(213) 628-3112

This landmark gay bar has a very mixed crowd of queer, straight, trans folk, and anyone across the spectrum of gender. The “rock n roll gay bar” brings in the most talented performers in drag and pop music, but more importantly, the cheese fries are incredible.

The businesses listed are independent of Hotel Indigo and no endorsement or affiliation is intended or implied.