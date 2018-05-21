How to Do Pride the New York Way

New York feels like the center of the universe, more often than not because it totally is. With some of the most tasteful and progressive cultural scenes in the world, you can have any kind of Pride experience you want here, whether you’re a Puerto Rican trans femme looking for an underground party, a lesbian looking for a dive bar, or an ally looking to just watch the parade, the city has everything to offer. We’ve curated this list of queer to-dos in the neighborhood so you can experience the best of your Pride season.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York

171 Ludlow Street | New York, NY | 10002

(212) 237-1776

There truly is no more happening scene than Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Adjacent to the bustling restaurant and bar scene of Soho and Nolita, brunch is in no short supply, and arts and culture are a many. Cute coffee houses by day and swanky nightlife by sunset will almost keep you from leaving the hotel’s gorgeous boho-chic interior (and rooms with a view)!

EAT

Pietro Nolita

174 Elizabeth Street | New York, NY | 10012

(646) 998-4999

If you take brunch seriously like we do, you will find yourself at this adorable bistro. This place couldn’t be any gayer and we love it, with the walls, chairs, plates, bathrooms, and exterior covered in shades of pink, making it the most Instagrammable restaurant in the area. Not to mention, the cocktails are inspired (and pair well with pancakes, we might add).

SEE

A Show at The Box

189 Chrystie St. | New York, NY | 10002

(212) 982-9301

This “theater of varieties” has been a fixture in nightlife since — well, since forever, it feels like. Hosting the best cabaret show the city has to offer, this show has reservations (or get on someone’s list) to enjoy prime seating, late night food, and champagne in the velvety, chandelier-clad ballroom. This show is not for children's eyes, but we guarantee it will knock your socks off.

GO

Big Gay Ice Cream

125 East 7th Street | New York NY | 10009

(212) 533-9333

What started out as a pop-and-pop ice cream business has now grown into a fixture of East Coast cold treats. The name says it all — each item on the menu is absolutely the gayest you’ve ever seen, with signature cones called “The Dorothy,” “The Bea Arthur,” and the “Salty Pimp.”

DO

Housing Works Bookstore

126 Crosby St | New York, NY | 10012

(212) 334-3324

One of the greatest nonprofits the city has to offer is just a short walk away from Hotel Indigo. All the proceeds go to the twin crises of HIV/AIDS and the homeless. Get a treat at the coffee bar and settle up with a book from their expansive queer selection.

The businesses listed are independent of Hotel Indigo and no endorsement or affiliation is intended or implied.