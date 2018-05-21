How To Do Pride the San Diego Way

People say the weather in San Diego can’t be beat, and that’s why the queer community here is just so happy. With local queer favorites and a robust Pride festival, there really is no end to what you can do here — or, you can just stay on the beach the whole time. You do you. Here is a curated guide highlighting the best of local queer to-dos so you can make the most out of your Pride season.

STAY

Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

509 9th Avenue | San Diego, CA | 92101

(619) 727-4000

The only reason we wouldn’t recommend this Hotel Indigo is that you might be tempted to never leave and see the city during Pride. Find a breathtaking view on the rooftop bar, complete with fire pits and outdoor-weather-cocktails. The award-winning hotel is also very green and eco-friendly, with a roof garden that will have you feeling yourself on a warm San Diego night.

EAT

Gossip Grill

1220 University Ave | San Diego, CA | 92103

(619) 260-8023

Queer women and femmes flock to this unpretentious food spot, which hosts raucous evenings seven nights a week that cater to the queer community. Swing by the locally-acclaimed happy hour and eat a lobster roll on the patio.

SEE

TLC at San Diego Pride Music Festival

Balboa Park | 1549 El Prado | San Diego, CA | 92101

(619) 239-0512

Though sometimes Pride festivals can be a bit corporate and uninspired, San Diego goes all out. With over 100 different entertainers over two incredible nights and four stages, the city brings in the whole population to enjoy both local and out-of-town talent to create the most memorable evenings of the summer. Sorry, we forgot the most important part: TLC will be there.

GO

Controversial Bookstore

3063 University Ave | San Diego, CA | 92104

(619) 296-1560

The name makes you feel naughty, but the books make you feel loved. A witchy curation of books, crystals, herbal remedies, and more queer go-tos serve as the background for a deeply communal space. Reiki offerings, psychic readings, and other programming bring in many from the surrounding communities.

DO

Chee Chee Club

929 Broadway | San Diego, CA | 92101

(619) 234-4404

A massive amount of history goes into this gay dive bar, starting as a watering hole for off-duty Navy men in the 1940s. The friendly bartenders and local scene give this space a neighborhood vibe you won’t want to leave, plus a jukebox! Very necessary.

