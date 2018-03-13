How to Earn One Of The Most In-Demand Project Management Certifications

Being a project manager requires an extensive amount of training — and to stand out from a crowd of talent with similarly high education, you need distinctive certifications to set you apart from the pack. This Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Certification Bundle refines your approach according to a rigorous methodology, so you reduce defects and variation in workflows. Six Sigma is a data-driven approach and methodology used for process improvement, from manufacturing to transactional and from product to service. Using a method called DMAIC (define, measure, analyze, improve, and control) and some tools for driving process, product and service improvements, a Six Sigma certification will get you a project management job anywhere in the world. Whether you're looking for a new role or winning a promotion, this two-course certification bundle helps get you there. Usually this Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Certification Bundle is $598, but you can get it now for $24, or 95% off. You can save an additional 10% off with code MADMARCH10.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard for more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.