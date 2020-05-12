This post contains spoilers for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Your first choice in Netflix’s spectacular interactive special for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt seems benign enough: Should Kimmy wear the “fun dress” or the “fancy dress” to her wedding? Choose correctly, and all will go well and you’ll get a big sign at the end saying you’ve won; choose incorrectly, and the game will gently hint in its final moments that you could have done better.

We all approach these kinds of games differently. Some like to find the winning outcome as quickly as possible, while others want an exhaustive understanding about how the whole thing works. In this special, however, the best choices you can make have nothing to do with winning at all. This game encourages curiosity—making all of the most chaotic decisions just to find out what happens and, in some cases, making them multiple times just to be certain. In fact, there are some great Easter eggs hidden in this game for those who want to spend a little extra time digging. But for those who want to make sure they didn’t miss anything, here’s a guide to where some of the best inside jokes are hidden.

Meet Frederick’s Real Father

For the most part, all of the decisions you’ll make in this special are pretty intuitive. For instance, if you’ve ever met Kimmy, you know the “fun dress” makes more sense for her. Choose the fancy dress and you still might have a great wedding—but the celebration will not live up to its fullest potential, and Kimmy will say so.

All of that said, I do recommend trying one run-through with Kimmy in the Fancy Dress if you want to unlock a fun throwaway joke starring a bearded Daniel Radcliffe. To do this, just pick the “fancy dress” and then make sure that when given the option between making out, reading, or planning the wedding, you eventually choose planning the wedding. (But start with making out; it won’t cost you anything!)

And FYI—if you wind up restarting the game after your first play-through, make sure to choose “make out” first again for a surprise visit from Titus.

Donna Maria’s Answering Service

When Kimmy finds an old book in her sentient backpack, Jan, she naturally wants to know who it belonged to—so she’ll need to hit up the Former Mole Women phone tree. You can call all of them here—but make sure you choose the right order.

Kimmy’s conversation with Cyndee gets the plot of this special rolling—so choose her last if you want to indulge in pure comedy from Donna Maria and Gretchen. Your first call with Donna Maria might seem uneventful—apart from a great Josh Groban cameo—but you’ll notice you have the option to call her back a second time. If you do that, you’ll get the answering service for her successful Mexican restaurant chain. Press “3” if you want a truly side-splitting play on “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Fred Armisen as Robert Durst

You know how Fred Armisen played Robert Durst on Saturday Night Live in 2003, pre-The Jinx, and then revived the character on Kimmy Schmidt? Well, it looks like he’s back again!

Once Kimmy realizes the book in her backpack could have belonged to another woman the Reverend might have abducted, she feels she must investigate. She can either bring Jaqueline or Titus along for the trip—and while Titus is the right choice, if you select Jaqueline you’ll get a truly hilarious (easily re-doable) ending—and a visit from Armisen as Durst.

A Theme Song Remix

Just this one time, I’m going to tell you to go ahead and hit the “Skip Intro” button here. Do it. Do it.

Kimmy Schmidt and the Apocalypse

If you want to see a truly bonkers end-of-the-world scenario, go ahead and have Kimmy and Titus wait for their Uber once they arrive in West Virginia—and then, after their bodies are found dead and you’re given the option to re-do, try waiting for that car one more time time. (Bonus: Another Durst appearance!)

Titus “Reads” a Baby

This one’s not really an Easter egg but I want to make sure everyone witnesses it: Another reason not to read the book early in the game, when choosing between that and planning the wedding, is that if you leave the reading until later, you’ll be given the option of reading the book to a baby you find in a gas station. More importantly, Titus will also have a chance to “read” the baby before you read to the baby. If you ever wanted to see an infant get absolutely roasted, this one’s a must.

What to Do with the Reverend

When Kimmy must decide what to do with the Reverend—spare him, shoot him, “’splode” him, or stomp him—the “right” choice is obvious. Kimmy would, of course, take the high road! But it’s worth doing the exact opposite first. Because if you kill Jon Hamm’s character all three ways, he’ll send you a little message from hell.