How To Make Your Kitchen Better, From Knives to Pots and Pans

Welcome to the Everything Guide to (Easily) Upgrading Your Kitchen. We’ve rounded up all of our best stories about everything kitchen-related. We go in-depth with researching the best chef’s knives, and the best way to make iced coffee, and we’ve rounded them all up in this handy guide. We’ll continue to update this as we learn more about the kitchen space so keep this page bookmarked.

Knives and Knife Accessories

You Only Really Need Two High-Quality Knives: The Chef’s Knife and the Paring Knife

The Amateur Guide to Choosing Your (Next) Chef’s Knife

Knives With Sharp Blades Are Safer, Easier, and Much More Enjoyable. Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Material’s Uncomplicated Take on Knives Will Make Any Amateur Chef Happy

A Universal Knife Block Is The Answer To Your Knife Storage Woes

Cutting Boards

Upgrade Your Kitchen With a Proper Cutting Board Because Great Knives Come With Great Responsibility

Cutting Boards That You’ll Never Want to Hide In a Cabinet or Drawer

Gadgets and Gizmos

This Can Opener from Chef’n Is Easily My New Favorite Kitchen Tool

The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is A Simple But Effective Way To Get Your Cold Brew Fix at Home

Measuring Cups, Vegetable Peelers, Knife Sharpener, and More Kitchen Essentials You Always Forget You Need

Can Openers, Pizza Wheels, and More Unitaskers That Are Worth The Drawer Space

Sous Vide Precision Cookers Make Food — And Wine — Better

Smarten Up Your Kitchen With Faucets, Microwaves, Thermometers and More Smart Kitchen Gadgets

Pots and Pans

The Essential Pots and Pans For A Well-Stocked Kitchen

It’s About Time You Bought Yourself a Dutch Oven – Here Are The Ones to Consider

Drinkware and Plates

The Stemless Wine Glass I Drink All My Beverages From

This Beach-Ready Drinkware Will Keep Your Liquids Cold and Sand-Free

The Klean Kanteen TKPro Is An Elevated, Insulated Water Bottle To Keep You Hydrated

The Corkcicle Canteen Holds an Entire Bottle of Wine at the Ideal Temperature for Perfect Transport

Ceramic and Stoneware Dishes That Add a Homey Feel To Any Kitchen

Storage

Every Small Kitchen Should Utilize Magnetic Storage

w&p Porter Bowls and Mugs Will Change How You Look at Reusable Food and Drink Containers

Stasher Bags Are the Best Way to Store and Cook Your Food

A Rolling Kitchen Island Will Improve Every Minute You Spend Cooking — Functionally, Deliciously, and Emotionally

You Deserve Better Than a Sh*tty Dish Rack

Cookbooks

The Cookbooks and Recipe Books You Should Have In Your Kitchen

Highly-Rated Instant Pot Cookbooks To Improve Your Pressure Cooking

5 Best Selling Pie-Centric Cookbooks To Elevate Your Circular Sweets

