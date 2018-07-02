How to Grill Like Barbecue World Champion Tuffy Stone

Grilling is a competitive sport. Seriously. Whether it’s neighbor verse neighbor or a family rivalry, the competition can be fierce.

And while people, of course, barbecue year-round, the prime time is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and one of the highlights of the season is July 4.

And for those who truly love the smell of charcoal in the morning, there is a circuit of professional barbecue contests and competitions. Pitmaster Tuffy Stone has won dozens and dozens of titles and recently released Cool Smoke: The Art of Great Barbecue, which includes his tips and advice as well as plenty of his signature recipes.

One of his dishes, Fennel Garlic Pork Shoulder with Worcestershire Mop, is perfect for an Independence Day grilling showdown. The secret to the recipe is that Stone uses both a fennel garlic rub and also bastes the meat while its cooking with an apple cider vinegar and Worcestershire “mop.”

Be warned: It does require overnight marinating and eight hours of grilling time.

Fennel Garlic Pork Shoulder with Worcestershire Mop

INGREDIENTS:

1 Smithfield Prime Bone-In Pork Shoulder (8 to 10 lbs.)

Fennel Garlic Rub

.5 cup Kosher salt

.25 cup Fresh cracked black pepper

2 tsp Cracked fennel seed

1.5 tsp Granulated garlic

1 tsp Crushed red pepper flakes

Worcestershire Mop

2 cups Apple cider vinegar

.5 cup Worcestershire sauce

.25 cup Hot sauce

.25 cup Canola oil

.25 cup Kosher salt

1 tsp Granulated garlic

DIRECTIONS:

For the Fennel Garlic Rub, combine all ingredients in a small bowl; mix well. Season pork shoulder evenly with rub; refrigerate overnight. Heat grill or smoker for indirect cooking at 300 degrees F. For the Worcestershire Mop, combine all the ingredients in bowl; mix well. Cook shoulder for 1 hour, baste with Worcestershire Mop. Continue cooking for 5 hours, mopping every 30 minutes. Remove shoulder and wrap in heavy duty aluminum foil. Return to grill/smoker and continue cooking for 2 hours until internal temperature reaches 195-degrees F. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes, use tongs or hands to pull pork for serving.