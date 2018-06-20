How to Help Immigrant Families at the Border

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he will sign an executive order to end the family separation policy that has outraged many across the country. Since May more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the southwest border and while their future remains uncertain there are ways to help.

Donate to organizations on the frontlines of advocacy work

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, in Texas has a family reunification fund that helps undocumented immigrants pay bonds—usually at least $1500—after they’re released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The Arizona-based Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project provides legal services to immigrants and unaccompanied children. The group’s Children Program ensures youth know about their rights during custody and court proceedings.

Al Otro Lado, or “the other side” in Spanish focuses on aiding deportees and asylum seekers in Los Angeles and Mexico. The nonprofit places immigrants with volunteers to accompany them to the border as they ask for asylum and seek donations to fund pro bono legal assistance.

Volunteer your time or services

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Washington State is near SeaTac, one of the nation’s largest immigration detention centers. Aside from donating, the organization needs translators and interpreters.

Buy diapers and toothpaste for children in need

Kids in Need of Defense partnered with Target to create Baby2Baby, a registry where you can purchase diapers and other essentials for immigrant children.

Purchase snacks, toiletries, and medicine for children through Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley’s Amazon wish list. The organization shelters immigrants released from custody.

Protest and pick up the phone

Join the nationwide protest against family separation on June 30. Announced by Congresswoman Pramilla Jayapal (D - WA) on Monday and dubbed the Families Belong Together march, people will take to the streets of Washington D.C. and other major cities. You can even create your own march here.

And as always, call your representatives to voice your concern.