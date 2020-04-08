How to Homeschool Your Child Right Now According to a Preschool Teacher

With schools closed, I can only imagine how daunting it must be to try and teach your own child, while also potentially working from home. I worked in a third and fourth grade classroom a few years back, and even with the school open it was tough work. It’s hard to feel productive normally, let alone with having your home become a makeshift classroom. To help out all of you new teachers out there, I spoke with my friend Molly, a preschool teacher in New York. She recommended a few things to make homeschooling a little easier.

SETTING THINGS UP

Getting organized and staying organized is essential for any teacher. Molly recommends a whiteboard, that way, “you can make a schedule to help set clear guidelines for when it’s playtime and when it’s time to learn. This also helps allocate time for each activity. Erase it and then make a new schedule for the next day.” She also says a printer is also extremely helpful. “With it, you can print out worksheets, worksheets, coloring pages, anything really.” The possibilities are endless.

VizPro Magnetic Dry Erase Board Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

EXPO Dry Erase Markers Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brother Printer Buy on Target $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LEARNING TIME

Learning doesn’t have to be just equations and spelling tests. Molly says “Building promotes fine motor skills, math and engineering skills, logical thinking, and spatial awareness.” These magna tiles are great for building and solo play, so a parent can get some work done.

Magna Tiles Buy on Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Alternatively these flashcards are great, depending on how old your child might be. Another idea is to make your own flashcards of things in your home. “Seeing things labeled in their home is really helpful for kids.”

Sight Words Flashcards Buy on Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For STEM, Molly recommended this Butterfly Growing Kit for getting your kid interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. It’s super fun to watch the butterflies come alive and educational, too. Another option, she said, “is to buy some seeds and plant a garden together.”

Butterfly Kit Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Flower Seeds Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR GETTING ENERGY OUT

Hey, recess is part of school too. Molly says, “Fancy tape is a great way to make different designs on the floor for obstacle courses and races. This is a great way to promote movement in an enclosed space, so that your child can get the wiggles out, even if they don’t have an open field to run in.”

Fancy Tape Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Another option Molly recommended, Weighted Plush Animals because “they are naturally soothing to the nervous system while still being great for playing games or pushing it around in a stroller to get the energy out.”

Weighted Lap Dog Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR YOU

You need something for you. As a teacher, caffeine is a lifesaver. Get a good mug, like this one, that keeps your caffeinated beverage of choice hot, so you can have the energy you need to win the teacher of the year award.

Miir Camp Cup Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

IDEAS USING THINGS YOU MIGHT ALREADY HAVE AT HOME

Finally, there are a lot of great ways to use things you already have at home. One thing Molly stressed right now was dramatic play. Because kids aren’t hanging out with friends as much, children can still practice socialization with dolls, pots, pans, whatever is around, so they can improve their social skills, such as empathy.

Another great recommendation from Molly was to make graphs out of Fruit Loops to teach math. You could also use marbles to demonstrate addition and subtraction.

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.