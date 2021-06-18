How to Not Be a Jackass in the Outdoors This Summer

Picture it – you’re sitting in front of a calm lake in your new favorite hiking or camping spot, admiring the reflection of the mountains on the water. The sun is shining, the birds are singing, the warm breeze is rustling tree leaves and you spot a deer leaning down to take a drink from the lake. Could this moment be any more perfect? Unlikely. Could it be any worse? Absolutely.

Just then, some jerk comes hiking down the trail, blasting music from a portable speaker and posts up in front of the lake to livestream a video of how epic their life is. The deer runs away and you have a hard time hearing the birds over the person’s voice. You hope they get their Instagrammable photo opps and continue on their merry way but, instead, the person sits down to have lunch at the lake. As they open up granola bars and bags of nuts, the breeze grabs the wrappers and carries them off into the woods. Realizing there are no bathrooms along the trail, they do their business next to the lake instead of hiking 150 feet off trail to avoid polluting the water.

Those of us who spend considerable time outdoors have witnessed this scenario far too many times. And, though we’re thrilled that the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged new interest in the outdoors, we’re extremely concerned about the threat it poses to our natural resources. Not only is jackassery a threat to wildlife and the environment – and to the experiences we hope to have outdoors – innocent ignorance is also a threat. Unable (or uninterested in) booking international flights, record numbers of Americans are flocking to National Parks, State Parks, National Forests, and other outdoors spaces, often for the first time, completely unaware of how to prepare for their trips.