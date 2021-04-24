How to Sell Your Shit-Talking Memoir of Working for Trump and the GOP

What does a high-ranking White House official have to do to get a book contract around here?

Recently departed Trump administration officials are complaining that publishers aren’t competing for their insider accounts of the presidency the way they once did. What happened to the auctions for White House memoirs with little more than a few juicy tidbits dished up over poached salmon in Manhattan? To three midday glasses of Chardonnay and a soft landing at a network?

If you wanted to follow in the footsteps of Clinton aide turned ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, you should have chosen a less miserable president—one who didn’t sleep walk through a pandemic that killed a half million Americans on his watch before encouraging an insurrection against his own country.