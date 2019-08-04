It May Be Hot Outside, But Your Office Is Probably Freezing — Keep These Things At Your Desk to Stay Warm

I keep an oversized sweater draped over my chair (along with a blanket), which is something I’ve done in practically every office I’ve worked at. In the summer, the AC is usually cranked and I don’t do well in the cold. If you have an office situation that can’t help but turn the AC on blast, I’ve rounded up a few things to keep at your desk to help you get through the chilly indoor days of summer.

Achillea Large Soft Silky Pashmina Shawl Wrap Scarf, $11 on Amazon: Pashminas are the age-old cure to a slight chill. This highly-rated option from Amazon comes in 53 (!) different colors and is made from a blend of viscose and acrylic. Wrap it around your shoulders, use it as a leg cover, or even wear it as a traditional scarf when the AC feels like a winter breeze.

Simplee Women's Casual Open Front Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan, $25-$29 on Amazon: While this may seem like overkill, the lightweight fabric and open-knit of this chunky sweater make it the perfect office layer. It’ll look purposeful on top of a sundress so even if you have to take an important meeting, you won’t look out of place.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Malibu Wrap, $81 at Nordstrom: This wrap may be the ultimate dream for those of us that get cold and stay cold in the office. Made from a super-soft, plush microfiber, it’s machine-washable and ready to be tossed over your shoulders in a moment’s notice. Plus, the armholes make it easy to continue getting your work done without impediment.

Birdies The Starling Flat, $120-$140 at Nordstrom: Instead of a pair of slippers you may shuffle around the house in, keep a pair of Birdies under your desk to put on in place of your sandals or flip flops. These cushy flats are lined with quilted insoles and memory foam to keep your feet and toes warm and comfy all day in the office.

YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid, $25 on Amazon: When I just can’t shake the chill in my office, I love to brew a nice cup of tea. Keeping that tea warm is a hassle, unless I remember to bring an insulated mug. This option is dishwasher-safe so you can sip without worrying about how to clean it and the double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your drinks warm to help you keep warm, too.

Cabeau Fold ‘n Go Travel and Throw Blanket, $20 on Amazon: If all else fails, bring your own blanket. This one from Cabeau zips down into its own carrying case to be stored in any desk drawer or even used as a lumbar pillow. It’s made from a luxurious microfiber that’s plush and breathable.

