How To Stock The Perfect Bar Cart

Throughout the holidays, we all try and be merry and bright with friends and family. But impromptu get-togethers can sometimes seem completely overwhelming if you don't have the right bar tools to make everyone the drinks they crave. We asked Noah Rothbaum, The Daily Beast’s Drink and Food Senior Editor over at Half-Full for some more recommendations on specific things you absolutely need to have.

Here's what he had to say:

MIXING GLASS

If you want to look like a pro, you need a beautiful mixing glass. Many of the best bartenders use a Japanese Yarai model and so can you. You’ll, of course, also need an impressive barspoon, like the Hoffman one that comes in gunmetal black.

ICE

If you’re going to make good drinks, you need to start with you good ice. Don’t worry you don’t need an ice machine. I like the Tovolo silicon molds that you can use in any freezer. The brand has one that produces giant 2-inch cubes that are good for sipping whiskey and one for producing smaller cubes for shaking and stirring cocktails. You should also pick up an ice bucket, like this double-walled stainless steel one from RBT, to keep your cubes cold while you’re tending bar.”

SHAKER & BAR TOOLS

Charles Joly is a top bartender and an old friend. He created this elegant set for Williams- Sonoma that includes a jigger, strainer, wooden muddler and cocktail shaker. You just need to buy the spirits and mixers!

PUNCH BOWL & LADLE

The secret to any good holiday party is a delicious punch. And to serve your punch use should use this gorgeous two-gallon bowl and 15-inch Turenne ladle designed by our senior drinks columnist, and author of Punch: The Delights (and Dangers) of the Flowing Bowl, David Wondrich.

