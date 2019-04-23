8 Ways to Make Surviving Allergy Season a (Pollen-Free) Breeze

Flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, and noses are running. It’s officially allergy season and besides taking OTC allergy medication or nasal sprays, there’s only so much you can do to survive. But we’ve rounded up a list of a few things that you can outfit yourself with so that you can kiss those days of itchy eyes and sneezing goodbye.

Large Room Air Purifier, $399 from Pure Company: A great way to keep allergies at bay while you’re inside is to invest in an air purifier. When you’re outside, you’re collecting pollen, dust, and debris that you then bring inside. An air purifier can help keep the air inside your home allergen-free. This one has “a True HEPA Filter [that] removes invisible pollutants and bacteria as small as 0.3 microns,” according to the brand’s site.

EO Hand Sanitizer Spray in Organic French Lavender, $20 for a 6-pack on Amazon: If you can’t readily wash your hands, like getting off the subway or before eating lunch, having a good hand sanitizer with you can help get rid of all the lingering germs. A sanitizing spray is a travel-friendly alternative to the liquidy gels that tend to get everywhere and dry your hands.

Cariloha Ultra Plush Bamboo Bathrobe, $120 on Amazon: When allergy season is in full swing, sometimes you can’t avoid succumbing to the stuffiness. So instead of trying to compete with it, embrace it. Wrap yourself in a bathrobe that has odor- and allergy-resistant properties and will help you feel better, at least in spirit.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper, $44 from Amazon: You won’t have to miss a day of exercise if you take a day off from working out outdoors when the pollen count is extremely high. Something like this compact mini stepper allows you to get the workout you’d normally get from running outdoors or heading to the gym but without the risk of exposing yourself to a swath of allergens in the air.

Coop Home Goods Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow, $60 on Amazon: Making sure your soft fabrics are allergen-free is a great start, but you should consider the surfaces you’re spending the most time on. Your pillow can be a harbinger of allergenic debris, so getting a hypoallergenic one can help cut down on waking up feeling congested.

The Breeze Comforter, $210 from Buffy: Speaking of spending time in bed, a hypoallergenic comforter is a good idea too. Fabric can soak up a ton of gunk from the air, but something that is hypoallergenic tends to be resistant to microbes and allergens. Plus, this one is made from eucalyptus so it’s breathable and will help keep you cool.

Mer-Sea & Co. Shower Bomb, $7 from Anthropologie: One of the best ways to get rid of the pollen you’re carrying around on you is to take a nice, hot shower. Go one step further and turn your shower into a congestion reliever with an effervescent shower fizz that will give you a burst of aromatherapy and help with that stuffy nose.

