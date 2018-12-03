How to Survive Being With Your Family During the Holidays

Hanging with the family during the holidays can be difficult and potentially overwhelming. Whether you're the one hosting or you're heading to someone's house for a celebration, there are some things that can help alleviate any potential stress.

Focus on a couple simple rules and you'll get into your groove quickly to be present during a time to celebrate togetherness.

The holidays are stressful. There's no denying it. But there are ways to deal with the ridiculousness of heading back to your hometown, dealing with family (or your in-laws), or traveling, and we want to help. This week, we have The Holiday Survival Guide that will guide you through the things that will help get through the holidays.

Create a Distraction

A lot of the holidays are spent wasting time with family members, so why not actually do something interesting with that down time. I recommend buying a Nintendo Switch and investing in the series of Jackbox games. These are console-to-mobile games with the ability to have a large number of people playing at once. And, because they're mostly familiar-ish games (like Pictionary or trivia or Keywords), you won't have to explain which buttons to press to your four-wines-deep aunt.

Another good investment is a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The holidays are always a loud, boisterous time which can be incredibly enjoyable. But, if you need to decompress after having weird political conversations with your parents or being the defacto babysitter of your little cousin, getting headphones that drown out outside noises is key.

Comfort is Key

Yes, you may look great in those new heels or boots, but they'll get pretty uncomfortable after a while. Pack a pair of comfortable shoes, like these easy-to-slip-on All Birds Loungers and keep your feet feeling great, even after a couple hours schmoozing.

Lazy dressing is in, so don't be afraid to wear comfy pants to a holiday dinner. These pants from Lou & Grey are basically fancy sweatpants and will allow you to eat all the holiday cookies you want, while not having to unbutton anything when you're digesting on the couch.

Stay Energized

If you're anything like me, you cannot (and should not) go a day without coffee. And if you're anything like my parents, you'll provide coffee that has been sitting in the pot for a minimum of two hours. If you want your own supply of fresh brewed coffee, pick up some packs of Kuju. Kuju makes are individually packaged, single-serve pour-over packs that will be a lifeline of yours for the holidays

Now if you need an extra kick of caffeine, ditch the Red Bull and Five Hour Energy and go for some Forto shots. These little guys pack the same punch as a full cup of coffee, without the brewing time. They come in a tony of flavors, and even a double-strength version for mornings where you're maybe struggling a bit more than normal.

Keep Yourself Grounded

It's easy to slip into stress mode during the holidays, and families tend to exacerbate that. Political discussions, conversations about when you're having kids, all can be avoided (or at least mitigated) by a calm disposition. Get there with a meditation app like Headspace that allows you to take a much needed breather, even if you have to sneak away to the bathroom to do it.

Once you can get home to destress, up the relaxation with an at-home massage. These machines are great because you can pull on them as hard as you'd like to put pressure on sore shoulders from tension, or lower back aches from sitting on folding chairs.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.