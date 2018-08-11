How to Take Better Smartphone Pictures

From major events like your best friend’s wedding to small pleasurable moments like watching your cat chase a toy, life is full of potential-memories waiting to be captured by your smartphone’s camera. As phone camera technology improves, so does our ability to take artful pictures—if we know how to take advantage of the tech.

The Smartphone Photography Basics Bundle offers four courses in the basics of taking more stable, better-composed smartphone photos. These lessons even delve into the process of setting up a home studio with professional lighting, in case you need to create images for your ecommerce site.

Totally new to photography? Get some professional tips. Sold separately, the four courses are $117 but bundled together, you can get them all today for $29 — a 75% discount.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.