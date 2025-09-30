How to Transform Your Bathroom Into a Luxurious Wellness Oasis

Do you find yourself feeling uninspired by your bathroom decor and layout? It may be time for a thorough refresh of your bathroom space. Instead of opting for pedestrian changes like switching your towels or squeezing in yet another storage tower, try elevating your bathroom with luxurious upgrades, such as colorful accent walls, statement light fixtures, and heated flooring, to transform your basic bathroom into a radiant retreat.

As an interior designer and home expert, I encourage my clients to focus on making improvements that will bring them the most joy—even if that means taking a leap of faith and prioritizing fantasy over practicality. It’s time to rejuvenate your space and transform that bathroom into the spa-like oasis you deserve.

1. Pick a mood-boosting statement color.

Suchada Tansirimas/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Adding a few coats of colorful paint to your living room or foyer may seem like a no-brainer, but few people realize that specific colors have the power to make bathrooms look more luxe, too. Leveraging decadent neutral colors (warm beige, anyone?) or striking jewel-toned hues (think cobalt blue and glowy yellow) not only brightens up your bathroom space, but it also makes the overall mood more inviting and pleasant. Adding an accent wall to the bathroom can liven up an otherwise dull-looking area, thereby creating a serene and opulent atmosphere.

2. Replace that old rug with a chic tile design.

asbe/Getty Images

Rid your home of any ratty, frayed bath mats and replace them with specialty tiles to create an artisan rug on the floor of your bathroom. Consider tile palettes like pistachio, maisie, porcelain, or terracotta to adorn your space—all can instantly elevate your bathroom’s look while making the space personalized and unique.

3. Swap out your counters for a more luxe material.

Olena Ruban/Getty Images

Your bathroom counters deserve some intentional love and effort. Swap out any low-end laminate or Formica countertops for luxurious marble embellishments. Alternatively, if marble accents aren’t your preference, consider adding granite, travertine, onyx, and limestone for a smooth and polished look and finish.

4. Install a practical (and pretty) floating vanity.

Suleyman Ozkan/Getty Images

It’s okay if your bathroom isn’t the size of a spacious suite—you can still find thoughtful, stylish storage solutions. A simple way to add more storage to your bathroom in a sophisticated way is by installing a floating vanity, which can give your space an airy feel while providing the desired extra space. If you need more storage, consider incorporating a custom shower niche for added style and convenience.

5. Upgrade the opulence of your lighting fixture.

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Proper lighting is essential in any space within your home, especially in your bathroom. Adding a statement light fixture can easily create visual interest and unexpected texture to your bathroom space. From wicker light fixtures to elegant chandeliers, adding a unique and custom light fixture is an effective way to enhance the ambiance of your bathroom.

6. Warm your space up—literally.

imaginima/Getty Images

If you’ve been to a high-end hotel, you understand the joys of a heated floor after a shower or a long, relaxing bath. Now you can take the same spa-like experience by installing a radiant-heat system, which works well under cold materials such as marble, stone, and granite. (You’ll be especially thrilled with this upgrade come winter.)

7. Invest in a freestanding tub.

Jennifer Blount /Getty Images/iStockphoto

Instead of the tub that’s connected to your shower, turn this basic necessity into a fabulous focal point that your guests can’t ignore. Having a freestanding tub is the epitome of curating a luxe bathroom space, whether it’s minimalist and modern or ornate and clawfooted. In addition to being a gorgeous display within your home, this feature is easy to enjoy, especially after a long and stressful day—a deep soaking tub with whirlpool jets is sure to soothe both your body and mind.

8. Low on space? Elevate your shower system instead.

tulcarion/Getty Images

If you don’t quite have space for a freestanding tub, that’s perfectly alright. An elevated solution is renovating your showers to be more spa-like by adding a shower to your space that also doubles as a steam room. If you move forward with this design, it’s essential to make sure the door seals on all sides to prevent moisture.

9. Enhance the appearance of spaciousness with large windows.

brizmaker/Getty Images/iStockphoto