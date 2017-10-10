The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled in Miami, Florida, will air Tuesday, October 10, at 8 p.m ET on BET.

The monumental awards show, which was pre-recorded on October 8, featured performances by artists Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Migos, T-Pain, Rick Ross, Trina, and DJ Khaled, among others.

Rapper Luther Campbell received the “I Am Hip Hop Honoree” legacy award, and DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B each received nine nominations.

A slew of celebrities made appearances on the pre-show green carpet, including Blac Chyna and producer DJ Nasty.

“There was a point in time where, no offense, EDM was just running the charts,” DJ Nasty told The Daily Beast. “Now you have records like Cardi B that’s number one. We poppin’ right now. Hip-hop is boomin’!”

The awards show didn’t shy away from politics, addressing the “powerful messages” surrounding America’s divided state, and including topics like Black Lives Matter.

How to Watch the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

On TV: You can watch the full BET Hip Hop Awards show on Tuesday, October 10, on BET starting at 8.p.m. ET.

Live stream: A live stream of the ceremony will be featured on BET’s website with a cable login.

