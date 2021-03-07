How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Interview

Grab your popcorn, folks! After what feels like countless teasers, Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey—with Prince Harry in a co-starring role, it is reported—will finally air on CBS this Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

Aside from their pregnancy announcement and an ongoing legal entanglement with the British press, the couple has remained pretty silent since their dramatic departure from royal life. In what will surely be a historic sit-down, Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special, is slated to address the couple’s rift with Buckingham Palace.

All of this is occurring while 99-year-old Prince Philip is being tended to in the hospital for a serious heart procedure. Broadcasters in the UK requested that Harry, Meghan, and Oprah table the conversation until Philip’s health has been restored.

Some of what Meghan is expected to reveal includes how she felt “silenced” and that the palace is guilty of “perpetuating falsehoods” about their relationship. Prince Harry reveals to Oprah that his decision to step away from royal life was because he feared his wife would suffer like his mother Princess Diana.

The up-close and personal event can be viewed on CBS on Sunday, March 7, 2021, starting at 8 pm ET and online at CBS.com.

