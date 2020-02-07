How to Watch, Stream the 2020 Democratic Debate in New Hampshire

Seven 2020 contenders are set to take the stage in New Hampshire on Friday evening for the eighth Democratic presidential debate.

The debate comes at the heels of the Iowa caucuses, which were plagued by technical problems, causing a significant delay in the results being reported. The Associated Press announced Thursday that it couldn’t declare a winner in the race because of the “tight margin” between former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and “the irregularities in this year’s caucus process.”

The New Hampshire primary will take place just days after the Friday debate. According to one Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll, Sanders is in the lead there—with Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) following in rank.

Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren, and Biden will all take the debate stage at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), billionaire Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will join them.

The three-hour debate is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on ABC.

No TV? Here’s how cord-cutters can livestream the event:

ABC.com, ABC News Live, the ABC News app, and ABC’s YouTube channel will be streaming the debate live. Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now will also carry the debate.