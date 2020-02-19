How to Watch, Stream the 2020 Nevada Democratic Presidential Debate

Six 2020 contenders are poised to take the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night for the ninth Democratic presidential debate.

Notably, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will make his debate stage debut, joining front-runners like Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will also be on stage.

Bloomberg has been seen as a major potential target for the other contenders. Warren claimed the billionaire bought his way into the debate and accused him of trying to buy the election.

“It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate,” Warren tweeted on Tuesday. “But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire.”

Sanders also accused Bloomberg of attempting to purchase the presidency, telling an audience at a CNN Town Hall Tuesday night that it’s “obscene” that Bloomberg didn’t have a notable presence in early states like Iowa, unlike the other candidates.

“That offends me very much,” he said.

Sanders will also be riding high into debate night from his recent win in the New Hampshire primary, where Buttigieg took second place. The senator took second in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus, and Buttigieg narrowly came out on top.

Warren ranked third among Iowa caucus-goers, but slipped into fourth place at the New Hampshire primary. Klobuchar was able to edge out the Massachusetts senator in the primary for third place, walking away with six state delegates while Warren didn’t receive any.

Biden got just eight percent of the vote in New Hampshire, coming in fifth. The former vice president also took fourth place at the Iowa caucus.

If you have cable, you’ll be able to watch the last debate before Saturday’s Nevada caucuses on NBC and MSNBC starting at 9 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cord-cutter, there are ways you can stream the debate live for free.

NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and The Nevada Independent will feature livestreams on their websites, along with NBC News and MSNBC’s Facebook pages. NBC News Now will also host a stream of the debate and a pre-show on YouTube.