How to Watch the 2018 Rose Parade

If you manage to wake up on time on Monday, January 1, 2018, then... you obviously did not celebrate New Year’s Eve with enough gusto. Never fear: You can make up for it by watching the Tournament of Roses Parade (aka the Rose Parade) live from Pasadena, California, at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET).

The Rose Parade is hosted by the non-profit Tournament of Roses Association, a volunteer organization. Now in its 129th year, the parade will feature two miles of flowery floats, horses and marching bands from across the country.

This year’s theme is “Making a Difference.” Tournament of Roses President, Lance Tibbet, says it is “ a way to honor and celebrate all of the people in our communities, who quietly and without desire for reward or recognition, act in selfless, generous and kind ways to aid or benefit others.”

The parade’s Grand Marshal is actor Gary Sinise. The event will be followed by the Rose Bowl Game at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET), where the no. 2 CFP-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will play the no. 3 CFP-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Start your new year off with cheer. Here’s how to tune in to the parade.

How to Watch the Rose Parade

On TV: ABC, the Hallmark Channel, HGTV, KTLA5, NBC, and Univision will all broadcast the event at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET).

Online: A live stream of the event will be featured on ABC.com and NBC.com with a cable login.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also watch a special stream here, hosted by Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell in character as Tish Cattigan and Cord Hosenbeck, respectively.