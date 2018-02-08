How to Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Although the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea have technically already begun, the opening ceremony will take place on Friday, February 9.

The theme for this year’s opening ceremony is a timely one: peace. In keeping with the theme, both South and North Korea will march under a single flag during the Parade of Nations.

Little else is known about the ceremony, as the organizers of the event have reportedly kept quiet on who’s slated to perform. The Games’ website does let slip, however, that whatever’s in store will include animals and a cast of 2,000 people.

Billboard has reported, as well, that Korean media outlets have managed to confirm two acts: Ha Hyun Woo, from the band Guckkasten, and a collaborative effort from the band Deulgookhwa and Ahn Ji Young, of Bolbbalgan4. For those not already ensconced in K-pop fandom, The New York Times has a handy guide.

There will also, of course, be fireworks and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, with which the Games will truly be under way.

For the entire Olympic Winter Games schedule, click here.

How to Watch on TV

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony will take place at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, February 9. A taped version will also be broadcast on TV at 8 p.m. ET.

The Olympic Games will all be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across NBC Universal networks. For full detailed TV listings, check out NBCOlympics.com.

Here’s a full schedule of Olympic events.

How to Live Stream

All events will be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com .