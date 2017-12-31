Does it seem like the dawning of January 1, 2018 is inspiring more excitement than it has ever before? Maybe it’s the slow march towards seemingly inevitable war with North Korea, the prevalence of shitty men in both the media and government, or any number of political gaffes “on both sides” of the aisle, but the national desire to leave 2017 behind is palpable. What better way is there to ring in the new year than by watching the ball drop in New York City on December 31, 2017 at midnight? (Don’t answer that question.)

ABC will begin its Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve coverage at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 31, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy. Singer Ciara will join in from the West Coast as the host of the network’s Hollywood party. Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland are set to perform from New York.

In L.A., Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Portugal. The Man, Alessia Cara and Zedd, G-Eazy and Halsey, Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Khalid, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes, and Charlie Puth are slated to perform. Britney Spears will perform from Las Vegas, and Walk the Moon and Imagine Dragons will perform from New Orleans.

In addition to ABC’s shows, CNN will broadcast its annual program hosted by Anderson Cooper, who will be joined this year by Andy Cohen, after Kathy Griffin got booted from her normal spot. FOX’s coverage will be hosted by Steve Harvey.

So, whether you’ve got your midnight kiss lined up or not, be sure to tune in to the New Year’s Eve ball drop!

How to Watch or Live Stream the 2018 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

On TV: You can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Live Stream: A live stream of the event will be featured on http://abc.go.com/watch-live with a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login, you can watch the Times Square District Management Association’s stream here, starting at 5 p.m. EST.