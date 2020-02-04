How to Watch Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address

President Trump is slated to give his third State of the Union address on Tuesday evening—one day after the Iowa caucuses and a day before the Senate is slated to vote on his impeachment.

The president traditionally addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chambers, giving an update about the U.S. economy, foreign policy, and other domestic issues. However, the Iowa caucuses—which are largely seen as the kick-off to the 2020 election season—could prompt him to mention his re-election effort.

At the same time, the speech’s proximity to the Senate vote might push Trump to bring up the House’s historic vote to impeach him.

According to The New York Times, the theme of Trump’s address is the “Great American Comeback.” While the speech was reportedly penned by speechwriters Vince Haley and Ross Worthington, the White House said it will be “President Trump’s own words.”

“The president is a best-selling author and deeply gifted orator who packs arenas and has a meticulous and carefully honed method for writing his speeches, whether it be at a rally, a manufacturing plant opening or the State of the Union,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

The address is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democratic response to Trump’s speech after he’s finished.

Other than watching the State of the Union and the response on the major cable networks, there are multiple ways for cord-cutters to stream the speech for free:

C-SPAN will be streaming the speech on their website, and multiple live streams on YouTube will be available—including ones from PBS NewsHour, ABC News, CBS News, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal.