Of all the Republican politicians, operatives, and commentators who have been emasculated by Donald Trump, the senators who returned there after he bested them in 2016 are the most obsequious.

This ignominious list of once-bold, and now house-trained, Republicans includes Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Rand Paul. They’re broken in now, like an old pair of jeans with no shape of their own.

On the campaign trail, Rand called Trump a “delusional narcissist” and a “fake conservative,” and Trump mocked his height. Rubio mocked Trump’s small hand size and called Trump a “con artist,” and Trump eviscerated “Lil Marco.” Graham said Trump was a “kook,” “crazy,” and “unfit for office,” and Trump gave out Graham’s personal cellphone number on national television. Cruz said Trump was a “pathological liar,” a “narcissist,” and a “serial philanderer,” and Trump and basically called Cruz’s wife ugly—while accusing Cruz’s dad of being involved in the Kennedy assassination.