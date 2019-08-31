How Trump Used Classified Intel to Troll Iran

Half a dozen people gathered in the Washington, D.C. offices of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies on Thursday morning to gawk at senior research associate Dave Schmerler’s monitor. What stared back wasn’t a kitten or puppy video, but it was instantly recognizable to most of us: a circular launch pad at a space facility in Semnan, Iran, seen from above.

For about a week, Dave had been watching launch preparations at Semnan through daily three-meter resolution commercial satellite pictures from Planet in California. What made Thursday’s shot different was the massive column of black smoke rising from the center of the discolored pad—the unmistakable signs of a fire or explosion. The launch had failed.

That was impressive, but it was nothing much compared to Friday afternoon. That’s when the Tweeter-in-Chief chose to share another version with the world: