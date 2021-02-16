How We Were Saved From the Wrath of Vicious Murder Hornets

Last year was bad. Like, BAD bad. Historically, unimaginably bad. The kind of bad that makes you want to Eternal Sunshine your memories of it. And yet, just think: It could have been worse! On top of a global pandemic, economic turmoil, natural disasters and an endless barrage of presidential scandals and misconduct, we could have been menaced by a plague of giant insects that posed a deadly threat to not only the world’s honeybee population, but our own environment.

Oh no, wait, that happened too.

Attack of the Murder Hornets is another reminder that 2020 was a colossal dumpster fire, although Michael Paul Stephenson’s feature-length documentary (premiering Feb. 20 on Discovery+, as part of its “Undiscovered” series) isn’t all doom and gloom. The Best Worst Movie director’s latest locates hope in its tale about the Asian giant hornets that began appearing on our continent in late 2019, and became headline news following their discovery in Washington state shortly thereafter. With an appealing mix of terror and humor, it transforms its report on this national crisis into a portrait of successful government and community collaboration, and the way in which our safety—and future—is guaranteed by science.