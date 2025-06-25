How ‘White Lotus’ Star Carrie Coon Keeps Her Skin Looking So Good Without Botox

The aging process can come with immense pressure, and that’s doubly true for those who experience it in front of high-definition cameras. Understandably, some turn to injectables and plastic surgery to stave off certain signs of aging, but for actress Carrie Coon, the choice to steer clear has never been simpler.

In an interview with Glamour, Coon, best known for portraying expressively complex characters like Bertha Russell in The Gilded Age, Nora Durst in The Leftovers, and Laurie Duffy in The White Lotus, opened up about the skincare treatments and techniques she trusts—and the ones she avoids completely.

“I’m not going to inject anything into my face,” she told Glamour. “It’s just...I think it’s scary and strange.” She acknowledged the challenges that come with having your face projected onto screens across the globe, but said she feels most inspired by the women in the industry who do not feel the need to drastically alter their looks to land certain roles. “Authenticity is more evocative than any kind of engineering you might consider doing to your face or your body,” she said.

Coon said she maintains a simple skincare routine, with her favorite treatments and techniques including myofascial massages, which improve circulation and diminish wrinkles through lymphatic drainage, and baby lasers, which address signs of aging while being less harsh than other laser-related treatments.

