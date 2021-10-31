How WSJ Reporter Jeff Horwitz Got the Facebook Whistleblower to Talk

Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz had no idea that one of his sources at Facebook would open a vault that would expose so much fuckery within the company—how it drags its feet about human trafficking cases on the platform, how an “elite” group of people who abuse the system are exempt from the rules, and how Facebook knows Instagram is toxic for teen girls and doesn’t seem to care. But that’s exactly what happened.

Horwitz tells Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal that he reached out to employee Frances Haugen and with her help, the story just took off from there.

